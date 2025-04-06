Left Menu

Ram Navami: A Tapestry of Faith, Celebration, and Politics

Ram Navami was celebrated with great fervor across India on Sunday, as people thronged temples and participated in processions. The festival took on a political tone in states like West Bengal, where BJP and TMC organized rallies. Tight security ensured peace amid the colorful celebrations, highlighting India's unity in diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 06-04-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 22:30 IST
Ram Navami celebrations across India on Sunday transformed the country into a vibrant tapestry of faith, tradition, and politics. As temples witnessed crowds of devotees and streets came alive with colorful processions, the festival embraced both spiritual and political dimensions, especially in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's auspicious visit to Ramanathaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu and his prayers for unity emphasized the unifying power of Lord Ram. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the festival turned into a political arena with rallies from both BJP and TMC, marking the onset of the upcoming assembly elections.

Tight security measures, including the deployment of thousands of police personnel, drones, and CCTVs, preserved peace, reflecting the nation's spirit of unity in diversity. Across various states, the participation of political leaders, the embracing of communal harmony, and the collective prayers symbolized a unique blend of devotion and current affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

