Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon-Watch Dilemma

Carlos Alcaraz is facing a scheduling dilemma for his Wimbledon quarterfinal on Tuesday, worried it may clash with Spain's Euro 2024 semi-final against France.

"Hopefully on Tuesday, we are not going to play at the same time," said Alcaraz, aiming to catch part of the soccer match.

The overlap of Wimbledon and major soccer tournaments frequently creates such conflicts for players and crowds alike, as seen when Novak Djokovic noticed the Centre Court crowd distracted by England's penalty win against Switzerland on Saturday.

Alcaraz himself already adjusted his Wimbledon schedule around Spain's match against Germany last Friday, eagerly seeking updates post-match and delaying his press conference to watch extra time.

Not just Spaniards, even non-competing players like Tunisia's Ons Jabeur are avid followers, feeling emotional over Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty. Despite this, Wimbledon officials remain firm in prioritizing tennis viewing within the grounds.

Despite these conflicts, Alcaraz remains focused on supporting his national team, particularly his friend and Spain's striker, Alvaro Morata. "Right now, it's time to support them, as I know they support me when I'm playing matches," he said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)