Borussia Dortmund Signs Waldemar Anton from Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund has signed defender Waldemar Anton from VfB Stuttgart. The 27-year-old former Stuttgart captain has committed to a deal until 2028. The transfer is reportedly worth 22.5 million euros. Anton, who has recently joined the German national team, will replace veteran Mats Hummels under new coach Nuri Sahin.

Borussia Dortmund has secured the services of defender Waldemar Anton from VfB Stuttgart, as both Bundesliga clubs confirmed on Monday. The 27-year-old ex-captain of Stuttgart has inked a contract that will keep him at Signal Iduna Park until 2028, in a deal reportedly valued at 22.5 million euros.

Anton, who was born in Uzbekistan, has recently stepped into the German national team, making his debut in March and featuring twice for Germany in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The Champions League runners-up sought a defensive replacement following veteran Mats Hummels' exit, with Anton being the first recruit under the guidance of new coach Nuri Sahin.

The transfer, worth approximately $24.37 million, is viewed as a strategic move as Dortmund aims to strengthen its defense with the addition of the promising Anton.

