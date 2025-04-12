Left Menu

West Bengal's Teacher Transfer Turmoil: A Pause Amid Protests

The West Bengal School Education Department has paused its plan to reassign 374 school staff amidst protests over invalidated teacher jobs. The transfers aimed to rectify staffing imbalances but faced backlash for causing hardship. Meanwhile, invalidated employees continue to challenge their dismissals in court.

The West Bengal School Education Department has temporarily halted its decision to transfer 374 state-run and state-aided school staff amid protests concerning the annulment of teacher jobs. This transfer was initially designed to address staffing imbalances across different schools.

A senior department official stated that the 'surplus transfer' order aimed to equalize staff distribution in the interest of students, but the process is now paused. The decision follows the Supreme Court's recent invalidation of approximately 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staff appointments from the 2016 SSC exams.

Concerns were raised by stakeholders like Chandan Maity of the ASFHM, who criticized the transfer policy for forcing staff, including women, to travel extensive distances. Despite a portal launch to aid closer postings, such orders persisted. Meanwhile, a group of affected staff continues to contest their job annulments legally.

