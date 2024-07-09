Left Menu

Wimbledon Day Eight Highlights: Quarter-Final Lineups Solidify

On the eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships, Novak Djokovic, Jelena Ostapenko, and Elena Rybakina won their matches to advance to the quarter-finals. Elina Svitolina, Taylor Fritz, and Alex De Minaur also secured quarter-final spots. The matches featured thrilling comebacks and dominant performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 01:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 01:55 IST
Wimbledon Day Eight Highlights: Quarter-Final Lineups Solidify
AI Generated Representative Image

On Monday, the eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships delivered a series of thrilling matches. Second seed Novak Djokovic dominated Denmark's 15th seed Holger Rune with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory, securing his place in his 15th Wimbledon quarter-final.

In other notable matches, former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova beat American Danielle Collins, 7-5 6-3, setting up a quarter-final clash with Jelena Ostapenko. Meanwhile, American Taylor Fritz came from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev in a five-set battle, earning a spot in his second Wimbledon quarter-final.

Elina Svitolina, who wore a black ribbon for Ukraine, stormed into the last eight by defeating Wang Xinyu. Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals after her opponent, Anna Kalinskaya, retired hurt. Alex De Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti also reached the quarter-finals with hard-fought victories.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024