Wimbledon Day Eight Highlights: Quarter-Final Lineups Solidify

On Monday, the eighth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships delivered a series of thrilling matches. Second seed Novak Djokovic dominated Denmark's 15th seed Holger Rune with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory, securing his place in his 15th Wimbledon quarter-final.

In other notable matches, former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova beat American Danielle Collins, 7-5 6-3, setting up a quarter-final clash with Jelena Ostapenko. Meanwhile, American Taylor Fritz came from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev in a five-set battle, earning a spot in his second Wimbledon quarter-final.

Elina Svitolina, who wore a black ribbon for Ukraine, stormed into the last eight by defeating Wang Xinyu. Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarter-finals after her opponent, Anna Kalinskaya, retired hurt. Alex De Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti also reached the quarter-finals with hard-fought victories.

