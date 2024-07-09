Left Menu

David Warner Reflects on International Cricket Career, Leaves Door Open for Champions Trophy

David Warner declared his international career over but remains open to playing in next year's Champions Trophy if selected. Warner, who retired from ODIs and Tests, continues to play franchise cricket. He expressed gratitude to fans, family, and teammates while reflecting on his career achievements.

09-07-2024
David Warner has announced that his international cricket career is now a 'closed chapter'. However, the distinguished Australian batsman is open to playing in the Champions Trophy next year if the selectors choose him, which has been termed an 'emergency option' by ODI captain Pat Cummins.

Warner bid farewell to ODI cricket after Australia's triumphant World Cup campaign in November last year, played his last Test against Pakistan in January, and his final T20I against India on June 24 during the global showpiece event. Warner shared his thoughts in an Instagram post, appreciating the journey and the honor of representing Australia.

On previous occasions, Warner has expressed interest in the Champions Trophy, which is returning after an eight-year hiatus. Despite his retirement, Warner will continue playing franchise cricket and remains a pivotal figure in the cricket world. He thanked his family, fans, and teammates for their support throughout his illustrious career, highlighting the immense sacrifices made by his loved ones.

