Equestrian Showdown: Germany vs. Britain at Paris Olympics

Germany and Britain are poised to resume their heated equestrian rivalry at the upcoming Paris Olympics, set against the historic backdrop of the Palace of Versailles. These two powerhouse nations, dominating the sport's three disciplines—dressage, show jumping, and eventing—claimed the lion's share of medals in Tokyo, London, and Rio Olympics.

Germany remains the frontrunner in dressage, while Britain, whose riders hold eight of the top ten world rankings, are strong favorites in eventing, even after a late withdrawal from Oliver Townend. Ros Canter, Tokyo Olympics partner and 2023 Badminton champion, will lead Britain's charge.

In dressage, Germany eyes a third consecutive team title, with individual defending champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl pushing the team's efforts. The stakes are high, with elite horses changing hands for millions, underlining the immense financial and competitive pressures. Notably, equestrian remains the only mixed-gender sport in the Olympics since 1964.

