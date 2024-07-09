Equestrian Showdown: Germany vs. Britain at Paris Olympics
Germany and Britain are set to reignite their equestrian rivalry at the Paris Olympics. Dominating dressage, show jumping, and eventing, these nations captured a significant number of medals in the previous Games. Despite setbacks, both teams have star athletes ready to compete at the iconic Palace of Versailles.
Germany and Britain are poised to resume their heated equestrian rivalry at the upcoming Paris Olympics, set against the historic backdrop of the Palace of Versailles. These two powerhouse nations, dominating the sport's three disciplines—dressage, show jumping, and eventing—claimed the lion's share of medals in Tokyo, London, and Rio Olympics.
Germany remains the frontrunner in dressage, while Britain, whose riders hold eight of the top ten world rankings, are strong favorites in eventing, even after a late withdrawal from Oliver Townend. Ros Canter, Tokyo Olympics partner and 2023 Badminton champion, will lead Britain's charge.
In dressage, Germany eyes a third consecutive team title, with individual defending champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl pushing the team's efforts. The stakes are high, with elite horses changing hands for millions, underlining the immense financial and competitive pressures. Notably, equestrian remains the only mixed-gender sport in the Olympics since 1964.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Pushes for Peace: Preventing Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Preventing Nuclear Chaos: A Global Mission
Anush Agarwalla: India's Dressage Pioneer for Paris Olympics
Carl Hester: The Dressage Legend's Final Olympic Journey
Government acting on war-footing on NEET-UG controversy, very serious about preventing such incidents: PM Modi