Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Bangladesh and India Over Mymensingh Lynching

Diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India have intensified following a demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. The protest, described by Bangladesh as a security breach, was in response to the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Mymensingh.

Bangladesh's interim foreign affairs adviser, M Touhid Hossain, criticized India's dismissal of the protest as misleading. India characterized the reports as propaganda, stating there was no attempt to breach security during the protest.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that protesters called for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh. While Bangladesh maintains diplomatic communication with India, there is concern over the security environment, potentially affecting diplomatic relations further.

