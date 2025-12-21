Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Bangladesh and India Over Mymensingh Lynching

Bangladesh rejected India's comments regarding a protest near its high commission in New Delhi. Demonstrators condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, leading to diplomatic tension. India termed the reports as misleading, assuring no security breach occurred, while Bangladesh criticized the Indian response as oversimplified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:55 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Bangladesh and India Over Mymensingh Lynching
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India have intensified following a demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. The protest, described by Bangladesh as a security breach, was in response to the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Mymensingh.

Bangladesh's interim foreign affairs adviser, M Touhid Hossain, criticized India's dismissal of the protest as misleading. India characterized the reports as propaganda, stating there was no attempt to breach security during the protest.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that protesters called for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh. While Bangladesh maintains diplomatic communication with India, there is concern over the security environment, potentially affecting diplomatic relations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025