Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Bangladesh and India Over Mymensingh Lynching
Bangladesh rejected India's comments regarding a protest near its high commission in New Delhi. Demonstrators condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, leading to diplomatic tension. India termed the reports as misleading, assuring no security breach occurred, while Bangladesh criticized the Indian response as oversimplified.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Diplomatic tensions between Bangladesh and India have intensified following a demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi. The protest, described by Bangladesh as a security breach, was in response to the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man, in Mymensingh.
Bangladesh's interim foreign affairs adviser, M Touhid Hossain, criticized India's dismissal of the protest as misleading. India characterized the reports as propaganda, stating there was no attempt to breach security during the protest.
The Ministry of External Affairs noted that protesters called for the protection of minorities in Bangladesh. While Bangladesh maintains diplomatic communication with India, there is concern over the security environment, potentially affecting diplomatic relations further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Calls for Justice and Compensation in Chhattisgarh Mob Lynching Case
Condemnation Over Mob Lynching in Kerala: A Call for Justice
Demands for Justice and Compensation in Kerala Lynching Case
West Bengal Police Responds to Misleading Comparisons with Bangladesh Lynching
Ten Arrested in Bangladesh for Lynching of Hindu Man