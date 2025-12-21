Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse in Bijkoli Village: Lives Lost, Others Injured

A wall collapse in Bijkoli village resulted in two deaths and five injuries. A bonfire lit near the structure may have contributed to the incident. Authorities rescued and hospitalized the victims, but two, Yogesh and Hiralal, succumbed to their injuries. The remaining five are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Bijkoli village on Sunday as a wall of an under-construction house collapsed, leading to the death of two individuals and injuring five more, according to police reports.

The wall collapse occurred after people nearby had lit a bonfire, and it trapped those present under the debris. Authorities, including DCP East Abhishek Agarwal, responded promptly to the situation after receiving a call at around 12 pm.

Upon arrival, rescue efforts were swiftly conducted to extricate seven people from the rubble, all of whom were sent to the hospital. Unfortunately, Yogesh, aged 45, and Hiralal, aged 65, did not survive their injuries. The remaining hospitalized individuals are reported to be in stable condition, while post-mortem procedures are underway for the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

