Largest Refugee Team Set to Compete at Paris Paralympics

Nine refugees will compete in the Paris Paralympics as part of the largest refugee team ever assembled. The athletes, hailing from six countries, will participate in six sports. The initiative brings attention to global displacement, giving hope to the world's millions of forcibly displaced individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:31 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
A total of nine refugees will participate in the Paris Paralympics as members of the largest refugee team assembled, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Tuesday. These athletes, based across six different countries, will compete in six sporting categories—athletics, powerlifting, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, and wheelchair fencing.

The team also includes a guide runner, bringing the total to nine. This marks an increase from the six athletes who made up the Tokyo Paralympics refugee team in 2021. Scheduled from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, the Paralympics will follow the Olympics in the French capital by just over two weeks.

The concept of refugee teams for international sporting events began with the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, initiated to highlight the plight of refugees escaping conflict and poverty. This effort has grown into a symbolic gesture of hope and resilience, embraced by both the International Olympic Committee and the IPC for future events.

"Unfortunately, the world has more than 120 million forcibly displaced people worldwide," said IPC chief Andrew Parsons. "Many live in dire conditions. These athletes have persevered and shown incredible determination to get to Paris 2024 and give every refugee around the world hope."

