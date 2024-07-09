Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Named Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team

Former World Cup-winning opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, succeeding Rahul Dravid. The 42-year-old left-hander will start his tenure with the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. BCCI lauds Gambhir's tenacity and leadership, anticipating continued success under his guidance.

World Cup-winning former opener Gautam Gambhir was on Tuesday named head coach of the Indian cricket team by the BCCI, signaling a new era of leadership for the squad.

The 42-year-old, instrumental in India's 2011 ODI World Cup win, replaces Rahul Dravid, whose tenure ended on a high note with a T20 World Cup victory in Barbados last month. Gambhir will lead the team for the upcoming tour in Sri Lanka, beginning July 27.

BCCI President Roger Binny expressed gratitude towards Dravid for his outstanding tenure and welcomed Gambhir with high expectations. Cricket Advisory Committee members Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Naik unanimously recommended Gambhir for the role, citing his experience, vision, and dedication to Indian cricket.

