India Shines with Four Medals at Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1 in USA

India grabs four medals at the Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1 in Auburndale, USA. Highlights include a silver in the men's recurve team event and a bronze by Dhiraj Bommadevara in the men's individual recurve. India finishes fourth overall, while Mexico tops the medals table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:05 IST
India Shines with Four Medals at Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1 in USA
Tarundeep Rai (L), Dhiraj Bommadevara (M), and Atanu Das (R). (Photo: World Archery). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India has concluded its campaign at the Archery World Cup 2025 Stage 1 in Auburndale, USA, by securing four medals, notably a silver in the men's recurve team event and a bronze in the men's individual recurve, courtesy of Dhiraj Bommadevara.

Despite strong showings from Olympians Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Atanu Das, the Indian men's recurve team narrowly lost to China's trio in the final, settling for silver. The tournament witnessed Mexico lead with a total of six medals.

While Dhiraj Bommadevara clinched bronze in the individual category, India bolstered its tally with a gold in compound mixed team and a bronze in the men's compound team events. Meanwhile, veteran archer Deepika Kumari's pursuit of a medal ended in the quarterfinals against US competitor Casey Kaufhold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

