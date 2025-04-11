Left Menu

India Shines at ISSF World Cup with Eight Medals

India concluded their ISSF World Cup campaign with eight medals, including four golds. Despite finishing second behind China, India's performance was remarkable with standout athletes like Saurabh Chaudhary and Suruchi Singh making podium finishes. Notable performances came from Sift Kaur Samra and Rudrankksh Patil securing top honors for India.

In a stellar performance at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, India bagged a total of eight medals, securing four golds, two silvers, and two bronzes. India concluded the tournament in second place, trailing behind China, which led with 11 medals, including five golds.

On the podium, Saurabh Chaudhary and Suruchi Singh outperformed two-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh, winning 16-8 in the bronze medal play-off. While Bhaker secured a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team for the Paris 2024 Olympics, she did not compete in this tournament.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Saurabh and Suruchi achieved a third-place finish in the qualifiers, scoring 581-26x, against China's top two teams who clinched the gold. India's medal tally was boosted by gold winners Sift Kaur Samra, Rudrankksh Patil, Suruchi Singh, and Vijayveer Sidhu at this ISSF World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

