Jasper Philipsen Claims Victory in Tour de France

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen celebrated his first victory in this year's Tour de France by winning the 10th stage with a textbook sprint. Teammate Mathieu van der Poel played a crucial role, while Eritrean Biniam Girmay and German Pascal Ackermann secured second and third places respectively.

Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen finally claimed victory in this year's Tour de France by winning the 10th stage with a flawless sprint on Tuesday.

Philipsen, who already won four stages in the previous year, excelled with a perfect lead-out provided by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate and world champion Mathieu van der Poel after covering 187.3 km (116 miles) from Orleans.

Eritrean Biniam Girmay, a two-time stage winner in this edition, finished second, while German Pascal Ackermann took third place. The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar continues to hold the overall leader's yellow jersey.

