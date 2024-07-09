Jasper Philipsen Claims Victory in Tour de France
Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen celebrated his first victory in this year's Tour de France by winning the 10th stage with a textbook sprint. Teammate Mathieu van der Poel played a crucial role, while Eritrean Biniam Girmay and German Pascal Ackermann secured second and third places respectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:34 IST
Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen finally claimed victory in this year's Tour de France by winning the 10th stage with a flawless sprint on Tuesday.
Philipsen, who already won four stages in the previous year, excelled with a perfect lead-out provided by Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate and world champion Mathieu van der Poel after covering 187.3 km (116 miles) from Orleans.
Eritrean Biniam Girmay, a two-time stage winner in this edition, finished second, while German Pascal Ackermann took third place. The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar continues to hold the overall leader's yellow jersey.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement