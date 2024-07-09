ATP Reverts to Ball Kids Handing Towels Post-Wimbledon

In a significant change, the ATP Tour has announced that ball kids will once again hand towels to players following the conclusion of the Wimbledon championships. This decision reverses a policy change made during the COVID-19 pandemic, when players were required to fetch their own towels from the back of the court.

The reintroduction of ball kids serving towels aims to address pacing issues linked to the new automated shot clock system, which limits players to 25 seconds between points. While popular with fans and experts, the revised system has led to complaints from high-profile players, including reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, who cited feeling rushed during matches.

Trials for the shot clock began after the French Open, with the ATP emphasizing that this change will help maintain the speed and flow of the game. Concerns about hygiene have also been considered in reinstating ball kids to this role.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)