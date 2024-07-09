Left Menu

Pooja Vastrakar’s Stellar Performance Anchors India in T20I Series Against South Africa

India's pace bowler Pooja Vastrakar attributed her success in the T20I series against South Africa to meticulous preparation and precise execution. Vastrakar's outstanding performance, claiming four wickets for 13 runs, earned her the player of the match and series awards. She aims to maintain the momentum for the forthcoming Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Updated: 09-07-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:25 IST
India pacer Pooja Vastrakar attributed her success in the T20I series against South Africa to meticulous preparation and perfect execution of her plans, remarking that it would bode well for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup T20 in Sri Lanka.

Vastrakar, who took four wickets for 13 runs in the third and final T20I, was named player of the match and series. 'Whatever I practiced in the nets - bowling wicket-to-wicket - I executed,' she said at the post-match presentation. 'Bowling hard lengths helps me.'

India dominated South Africa in the series, leveling it 1-1 with a sensational 10-wicket win in the final T20I. Vastrakar aims to replicate this performance in the Asia Cup. The Women's Asia Cup will be held from July 19 to 28 in Sri Lanka.

