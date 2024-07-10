Left Menu

Historic Chase: Uruguay and Colombia Vie for Copa America Glory

Uruguay and Colombia clash in the Copa America semi-final in Charlotte, North Carolina, each seeking a historic triumph. Uruguay aims for a record 16th title, while Colombia hopes to reach their first final in 23 years. Key players and managers share their strategies and expectations ahead of this crucial match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 07:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 07:12 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Uruguay and Colombia are set to make history in the Copa America semi-final on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colombia has gone 27 games without a defeat, equalling their all-time unbeaten streak.

Uruguay, aiming for a record 16th Copa America title, advanced after a penalty shootout victory over Brazil, despite heavy fouling. Manager Marcelo Bielsa vowed to maintain their attacking style, asserting it's essential to their success.

Colombia crushed Panama 5-0 in the quarter-final, boasting eight different goal scorers and an extraordinary performance by James Rodriguez. Manager Nestor Lorenzo praised Uruguay's aggressive approach and promised an entertaining match.

