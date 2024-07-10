Historic Chase: Uruguay and Colombia Vie for Copa America Glory

Uruguay and Colombia are set to make history in the Copa America semi-final on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colombia has gone 27 games without a defeat, equalling their all-time unbeaten streak.

Uruguay, aiming for a record 16th Copa America title, advanced after a penalty shootout victory over Brazil, despite heavy fouling. Manager Marcelo Bielsa vowed to maintain their attacking style, asserting it's essential to their success.

Colombia crushed Panama 5-0 in the quarter-final, boasting eight different goal scorers and an extraordinary performance by James Rodriguez. Manager Nestor Lorenzo praised Uruguay's aggressive approach and promised an entertaining match.

