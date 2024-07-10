Left Menu

Argentina's Victory: Messi Leads Charge to Copa America Final

Argentina secured their spot in the Copa America final with a 2-0 win over Canada, thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi. Despite a strong start by Canada, Argentina took control, with Messi scoring his 109th international goal. They will face Uruguay or Colombia in the final.

Updated: 10-07-2024 07:48 IST
Defending champions Argentina secured their place in the Copa America final with a decisive 2-0 victory over Canada in New Jersey, propelled by goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi.

The match began with Canada putting Argentina under pressure, but Alvarez's 22nd-minute finish gave Argentina the lead. Messi had a chance to extend their advantage in the 44th minute but narrowly missed.

Messi, however, found the net in the 51st minute, moving up the all-time Copa America scoring charts. Despite a late push from Canada, Argentina maintained their lead and will face either Uruguay or Colombia in Sunday's final in Florida.

