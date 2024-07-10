Argentina's Victory: Messi Leads Charge to Copa America Final
Argentina secured their spot in the Copa America final with a 2-0 win over Canada, thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi. Despite a strong start by Canada, Argentina took control, with Messi scoring his 109th international goal. They will face Uruguay or Colombia in the final.
Defending champions Argentina secured their place in the Copa America final with a decisive 2-0 victory over Canada in New Jersey, propelled by goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi.
The match began with Canada putting Argentina under pressure, but Alvarez's 22nd-minute finish gave Argentina the lead. Messi had a chance to extend their advantage in the 44th minute but narrowly missed.
Messi, however, found the net in the 51st minute, moving up the all-time Copa America scoring charts. Despite a late push from Canada, Argentina maintained their lead and will face either Uruguay or Colombia in Sunday's final in Florida.
