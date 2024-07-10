Alcaraz Triumphs Over Paul to Set Up Semifinal Clash with Medvedev at Wimbledon 2024

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz ousted the United States' Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in Tuesday's Wimbledon 2024 quarterfinals, securing his spot in the semifinals. Alcaraz will now face Russia's Daniil Medvedev, setting up a highly anticipated rematch of last year's Wimbledon semifinal, which Alcaraz narrowly won before clinching the title.

The Spaniard faced a formidable challenge from Paul, initially losing the first set 5-7. Alcaraz, however, rebounded in the second set, winning it 6-4, and dominated the subsequent sets 6-2, 6-2. The comeback victory pits him against Medvedev, who outlasted Italy's World No. 1 Janik Sinner in a five-set thriller, 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3.

Reflecting on his match with Paul, Alcaraz praised his opponent's strong grass season and resilience. 'He's had a great season on grass, he's the Queen's champion and was playing well here. Today was a difficult match for me. The first set and the start of the second was like playing on clay, long rallies, 10-15 shots. When I lost the first set it was difficult for me but I knew it was a long journey. I'm glad I found the solutions,' Alcaraz remarked post-match.

Alcaraz emphasized his unwavering belief in his comeback ability after losing the first set, stressing his confidence in finding solutions under pressure. 'I always believe I can come back. If I'm struggling, I believe I can find solutions. At Grand Slams, I have more time to recover. I believe in myself all the time,' he stated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)