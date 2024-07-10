Alcaraz Triumphs Over Paul to Set Up Semifinal Clash with Medvedev at Wimbledon 2024
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul in the Wimbledon 2024 quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals. The former World No. 1 will face Daniil Medvedev, in a rematch of last year's semifinal. Alcaraz commented on the challenging match against Paul and expressed confidence in his ability to make comebacks.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz ousted the United States' Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in Tuesday's Wimbledon 2024 quarterfinals, securing his spot in the semifinals. Alcaraz will now face Russia's Daniil Medvedev, setting up a highly anticipated rematch of last year's Wimbledon semifinal, which Alcaraz narrowly won before clinching the title.
The Spaniard faced a formidable challenge from Paul, initially losing the first set 5-7. Alcaraz, however, rebounded in the second set, winning it 6-4, and dominated the subsequent sets 6-2, 6-2. The comeback victory pits him against Medvedev, who outlasted Italy's World No. 1 Janik Sinner in a five-set thriller, 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3.
Reflecting on his match with Paul, Alcaraz praised his opponent's strong grass season and resilience. 'He's had a great season on grass, he's the Queen's champion and was playing well here. Today was a difficult match for me. The first set and the start of the second was like playing on clay, long rallies, 10-15 shots. When I lost the first set it was difficult for me but I knew it was a long journey. I'm glad I found the solutions,' Alcaraz remarked post-match.
Alcaraz emphasized his unwavering belief in his comeback ability after losing the first set, stressing his confidence in finding solutions under pressure. 'I always believe I can come back. If I'm struggling, I believe I can find solutions. At Grand Slams, I have more time to recover. I believe in myself all the time,' he stated.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
