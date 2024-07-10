France Aims for Double Handball Gold at Paris Olympics
France is gearing up for a potential historic double triumph in men's and women's handball at the Paris Olympics, echoing their success in Tokyo. Both teams face tough challenges from Scandinavian rivals, particularly Denmark, in their quest for gold. Key players, including Nikola Karabatic and Mikkel Hansen, will retire post-Games, adding extra tension.
By America Hernandez
PARIS, July 10 - French hopes are high for a historic double victory in men's and women's handball at the Paris Olympics, following their similar success in Tokyo.
This feat has only been achieved by Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union in past Olympics. Since Tokyo 2021, France has remained a strong contender in global handball.
The French women's team, led by impressive performances, recently edged out their main rivals, Norway, winning the world championship last December. For the men's team, the looming threat is Denmark, which narrowly lost to France in Tokyo but won in Rio in 2016. Key players from both sides plan to retire, adding an extra layer of drama.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- handball
- Olympics
- Paris
- Tokyo
- Denmark
- Norway
- Nikola Karabatic
- Mikkel Hansen
- Scandinavia
ALSO READ
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax
Norway Boosts Grain Reserves Amid Global Uncertainty
Denmark Advances to European Championship Knockouts after Draw with Serbia
Norway's Ambitious Arctic Seabed Mining Plans Face Global Scrutiny
Universities in Global South can be Changemakers to Achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals: JGU Vice Chancellor at Annual Meeting of the ACUNS in Tokyo