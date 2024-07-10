France Aims for Double Handball Gold at Paris Olympics

By America Hernandez

PARIS, July 10 - French hopes are high for a historic double victory in men's and women's handball at the Paris Olympics, following their similar success in Tokyo.

This feat has only been achieved by Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union in past Olympics. Since Tokyo 2021, France has remained a strong contender in global handball.

The French women's team, led by impressive performances, recently edged out their main rivals, Norway, winning the world championship last December. For the men's team, the looming threat is Denmark, which narrowly lost to France in Tokyo but won in Rio in 2016. Key players from both sides plan to retire, adding an extra layer of drama.

