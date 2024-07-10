Gautam Gambhir: Transforming India's Cricket Fortunes

Gautam Gambhir, the newly-appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team, is poised to transform the squad into world beaters, says his childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj. Bharadwaj believes Gambhir's knack for getting the best out of his players, especially in challenging situations, could make winning a habit for Team India.

Gambhir, who played a pivotal role in India's World Cup victories in 2007 and 2011, was appointed as the head coach on Tuesday, succeeding Rahul Dravid. Bharadwaj asserts that Gambhir's leadership abilities and impartial approach could guide India to reclaim the ODI World Cup title that has eluded them for 13 years.

According to Bharadwaj, Gambhir's strong decision-making skills, keen observation, and ability to nurture talent will be crucial for India's success. Bharadwaj also highlighted Gambhir's unwavering commitment to cricket and his past predictions about players like Rohit Sharma, which have proven accurate over time.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)