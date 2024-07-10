Gautam Gambhir Takes Helm as Team India's Head Coach

In a move that has thrilled the Indian cricket community, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach of the national team. Taking over after Rahul Dravid's successful stint, which culminated in a T20 World Cup victory, Gambhir's appointment was widely anticipated.

The decision came shortly after Gambhir led KKR to an IPL title as a mentor this season, a decade after his first victory as their skipper. The BCCI had initially approached National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman for the role, but Gambhir emerged as the preferred candidate.

Acknowledging his new role, Gambhir received a flood of congratulatory messages from former cricketers and colleagues. His coaching era will kick off with a white-ball series in Sri Lanka beginning July 27.

