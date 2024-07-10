James Anderson Bowls in His Final Test for England

James Anderson will take to the field on the first day of his 188th and final Test after England won the toss and decided to bowl against the West Indies in the series opener at Lord's on Wednesday.

Anderson, already the most prolific fast bowler in test history with 700 wickets, is set to deliver the first over from the Pavilion End under overcast skies and a light breeze at the iconic cricket ground.

The lineups for both teams were announced ahead of the match. England introduced debutants pacer Gus Atkinson and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith to their Test squad. For the West Indies, former captain Jason Holder and fast bowler Jayden Seales were recalled, while opening batter Mikyle Louis will make his debut as the first player from St. Kitts and Nevis to participate in a Test.

Attention will also be on fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who impressed earlier this year against Australia in his first Test series.

