Sunil Chhetri's Commitment to Indian Football's Future

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri may have retired from international football, but his dedication to the sport remains unwavering. At a function attended by President Droupadi Murmu, who flagged off the Durand Cup trophy tour, Chhetri expressed his commitment to take Indian football to new heights.

Chhetri, who retired last month after setting numerous national records, emphasized the need for continuous effort. He will still play in the Indian Super League with Bengaluru FC and plans to support the national team from behind the scenes.

Despite India's recent failure to advance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Chhetri urged a focus on incremental progress, aiming first for a top-20 and then a top-10 ranking in Asia. Highlighting his discovery in the Durand Cup, a historical tournament crucial for Indian football, he reminisced about its significance and his journey in the sport.

