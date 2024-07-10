Left Menu

Sunil Chhetri's Commitment to Indian Football's Future

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, who recently retired from international football, remains dedicated to the sport's future in India. Speaking at a Durand Cup event, Chhetri vowed to work towards elevating India's football status. Despite recent setbacks, he maintains faith in the country's potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:07 IST
Sunil Chhetri's Commitment to Indian Football's Future
Sunil Chhetri
  • Country:
  • India

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri may have retired from international football, but his dedication to the sport remains unwavering. At a function attended by President Droupadi Murmu, who flagged off the Durand Cup trophy tour, Chhetri expressed his commitment to take Indian football to new heights.

Chhetri, who retired last month after setting numerous national records, emphasized the need for continuous effort. He will still play in the Indian Super League with Bengaluru FC and plans to support the national team from behind the scenes.

Despite India's recent failure to advance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Chhetri urged a focus on incremental progress, aiming first for a top-20 and then a top-10 ranking in Asia. Highlighting his discovery in the Durand Cup, a historical tournament crucial for Indian football, he reminisced about its significance and his journey in the sport.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024