Bengaluru FC Owner Injured in Stadium Firecracker Attack
Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal suffered burns from a firecracker attack during the ISL final against Mohun Bagan. A BFC supporter also sustained an eye injury. The club condemned the violence and filed a complaint, urging strong action for fan safety from AIFF and ISL organizers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:57 IST
In a shocking turn of events, the owner of Bengaluru Football Club, Parth Jindal, sustained burns following an attack involving a firecracker during the Indian Super League final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
The incident, which also left a supporter with an eye injury, has sparked a formal complaint from Bengaluru FC, demanding immediate action from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the ISL organizers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).
The club emphasized the importance of maintaining fan safety in stadiums, declaring that such reckless behavior has no place in the game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
