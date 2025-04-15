Bengaluru FC Owner Injured in Stadium Firecracker Attack

In a shocking turn of events, the owner of Bengaluru Football Club, Parth Jindal, sustained burns following an attack involving a firecracker during the Indian Super League final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The incident, which also left a supporter with an eye injury, has sparked a formal complaint from Bengaluru FC, demanding immediate action from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the ISL organizers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

The club emphasized the importance of maintaining fan safety in stadiums, declaring that such reckless behavior has no place in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)