Gurjant Singh's Dual Journey: Hockey Star Prepares for Paris 2024 as a Newlywed

Indian Men's Hockey Team prepares for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Gurjant Singh, an Olympic Bronze medallist and newlywed, gears up to play. His wife, Karman Kaur Thandi, a notable tennis player, shares insights on their relationship and her expectations from the team. Key matches await in Pool B.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:29 IST
Gurjant Singh in action for India. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable journey leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Indian Men's Hockey Team is intensifying preparations in Switzerland and the Netherlands. Gurjant Singh, 29, will step onto the pitch as both an Olympic Bronze medallist and a newlywed husband. The latest episode of "Hockey Te Charcha, Familia" unveiled this unique tale.

In a candid conversation, Karman Kaur Thandi, the only sixth Indian to break into the top 200 of the Women's Tennis Association, shared insights into her marriage with Gurjant Singh. She highlighted his invaluable support, saying, "He is a huge part of my support system, providing much-needed pep talks during tough times."

Gurjant Singh's impressive journey includes scoring 31 goals in 109 appearances since his debut in 2017. He has played pivotal roles in India's victories, notably in the Junior World Cup and Tokyo 2020 Olympics. His calm personality, as described by Karman, has been instrumental in both his professional and personal life.

As the nation eagerly awaits the Paris Olympics, Karman expressed optimism about the Indian Men's Hockey Team. "The commitment from players, coaches, and staff over the past year has been commendable," she said. India's campaign will kickoff in Pool B against New Zealand on July 27, aiming for a top-four finish to ensure advancement to the knockout stages. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

