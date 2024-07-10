Left Menu

India's Stellar Performance in Third T20I Against Zimbabwe

India posted a strong total of 182 for 4 wickets in the third T20I against Zimbabwe. Contributions came from Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and others, with important wickets taken by Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza for Zimbabwe.

Updated: 10-07-2024 18:12 IST
In a commanding display, India scored 182 for 4 in their 20 overs against Zimbabwe during the third T20I. The game, held on Wednesday, saw notable performances from Shubman Gill who scored 66, and Ruturaj Gaikwad who added 49 runs to the board.

Contributions came in from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhishek Sharma as well, making India's batting lineup strong. On the bowling side, Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza managed to grab two wickets each, yet the total stood invincibly high.

The consistency in India's performance ensured that their innings ended at a commendable 182, laying a challenging target for Zimbabwe in the next innings.

