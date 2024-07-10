Left Menu

Vingegaard Triumphs in Thrilling 11th Stage of Tour de France

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard won the 11th stage of the Tour de France, overcoming race leader Tadej Pogacar. The 211km stage from Evaux les Bains to Le Lioran saw Pogacar extend his overall lead, while Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel remain in contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:20 IST
Jonas Vingegaard

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard held off race leader Tadej Pogacar to clinch victory in the 11th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday. The stage, which stretched 211 kilometers from Evaux les Bains to Le Lioran, is the longest in this year's race.

Despite a strong break by Pogacar with over 30 kilometers left, Vingegaard managed to catch up and secure the win. Pogacar, while not winning the stage, increased his overall lead to one minute six seconds over Remco Evenepoel, who finished third. Denmark's Vingegaard trails Evenepoel by eight seconds, as Primoz Roglic, who came in fourth, lost time after a crash near the finish line.

The race remains fierce as contenders vie for the overall win, with several strong performances shaping the leaderboard.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

