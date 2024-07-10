Rybakina Defeats Svitolina in Swift Quarter-Final Match at Wimbledon
Elena Rybakina quickly dispatched Elina Svitolina with a 6-3 6-2 victory in the Wimbledon quarter-finals under clear skies. Spectators, who faced disappointment with only an hour of singles play, watched Rybakina move closer to another title. She will next face Barbora Krejcikova for a spot in the final.
In a swift and decisive quarter-final match, Elena Rybakina vanquished Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-2 at this year's Wimbledon championships. The rare sunny skies over Centre Court did not tempt Rybakina to prolong the encounter as she aimed for an efficient victory.
Fans, who were treated to only 61 minutes of singles action for their £200 tickets, could see Rybakina's focus on advancing to the next round. Rybakina expressed her satisfaction with her performance and looked forward to her upcoming match against Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Saturday's final.
Queen Camilla watched from the stands as Rybakina delivered a flawless performance, dominating her opponent from midway through the first set. Svitolina, who reached the semi-finals last year, couldn't replicate her previous success. Rybakina's powerful serves sealed the victory, marking another milestone in her Wimbledon journey.
