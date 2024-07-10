Left Menu

Rybakina Defeats Svitolina in Swift Quarter-Final Match at Wimbledon

Elena Rybakina quickly dispatched Elina Svitolina with a 6-3 6-2 victory in the Wimbledon quarter-finals under clear skies. Spectators, who faced disappointment with only an hour of singles play, watched Rybakina move closer to another title. She will next face Barbora Krejcikova for a spot in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:54 IST
Rybakina Defeats Svitolina in Swift Quarter-Final Match at Wimbledon
Elena Rybakina

In a swift and decisive quarter-final match, Elena Rybakina vanquished Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-2 at this year's Wimbledon championships. The rare sunny skies over Centre Court did not tempt Rybakina to prolong the encounter as she aimed for an efficient victory.

Fans, who were treated to only 61 minutes of singles action for their £200 tickets, could see Rybakina's focus on advancing to the next round. Rybakina expressed her satisfaction with her performance and looked forward to her upcoming match against Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Saturday's final.

Queen Camilla watched from the stands as Rybakina delivered a flawless performance, dominating her opponent from midway through the first set. Svitolina, who reached the semi-finals last year, couldn't replicate her previous success. Rybakina's powerful serves sealed the victory, marking another milestone in her Wimbledon journey.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024