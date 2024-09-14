PSPB and RSPB Set for Championship Clash in Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department Final

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) have clinched spots in the final of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship.

In a gripping first semifinal, PSPB secured a 5-3 victory over Services Sports Control Board (SSCB). SSCB initially led with a goal by Ajinkya Jadhav, but PSPB bounced back, thanks to crucial scores from Gurjinder Singh, Yousuf Affan, Talwinder Singh, and Arman Qureshi.

The second semifinal saw RSPB edge past Food Corporation of India (FCI) with a 2-1 win. Ankush gave FCI an early lead, but RSPB's Yuvraj Walmiki equalized before Atul Deep netted the winning goal, ensuring RSPB's place in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)