PSPB and RSPB Set for Championship Clash in Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department Final
Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) have advanced to the final of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship. PSPB defeated Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) 5-3, while RSPB edged out Food Corporation of India (FCI) 2-1 in two thrilling semifinal clashes.
- Country:
- India
Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) and Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) have clinched spots in the final of the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship.
In a gripping first semifinal, PSPB secured a 5-3 victory over Services Sports Control Board (SSCB). SSCB initially led with a goal by Ajinkya Jadhav, but PSPB bounced back, thanks to crucial scores from Gurjinder Singh, Yousuf Affan, Talwinder Singh, and Arman Qureshi.
The second semifinal saw RSPB edge past Food Corporation of India (FCI) with a 2-1 win. Ankush gave FCI an early lead, but RSPB's Yuvraj Walmiki equalized before Atul Deep netted the winning goal, ensuring RSPB's place in the final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hockey
- PSPB
- RSPB
- National Championship
- Semifinal
- Victory
- Sports
- Competition
- FCI
- SSCB
ALSO READ
Coco Gauff Advances to U.S. Open Last 16 in Thrilling Comeback Victory
Frances Tiafoe's Electrifying Victory at the US Open
Jeev Milkha Singh Closes In On Legends Tour Victory
Gurmeet Singh's Heroic Saves Propel NorthEast United FC to Historic Durand Cup Victory
Badminton at Paralympics: Nitesh, Sukant enter men's singles SL3 and SL4 semifinals