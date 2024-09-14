Naomi Osaka Parts Ways with Coach Wim Fissette Again

Left Menu

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka announces her split from coach Wim Fissette after a disappointing U.S. Open performance. The duo previously won two Grand Slam titles together. Osaka shared her gratitude for Fissette in an Instagram post, marking their second professional separation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:15 IST
Naomi Osaka, former world No. 1 tennis player, has again parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette. This news comes shortly after her underwhelming performance at the U.S. Open, where she faced a second-round exit.

Osaka and Fissette had a successful partnership, clinching two Grand Slam titles—the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2021 Australian Open. However, this marks the second time they have ended their professional relationship.

In an Instagram story shared late Friday, Osaka, currently ranked No. 75, expressed gratitude toward Fissette, thanking him for being a great coach and an even better person. Fissette echoed similar sentiments in his own Instagram post, reflecting on their productive collaboration and shared memories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

