Naomi Osaka Parts Ways with Coach Wim Fissette Again
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka announces her split from coach Wim Fissette after a disappointing U.S. Open performance. The duo previously won two Grand Slam titles together. Osaka shared her gratitude for Fissette in an Instagram post, marking their second professional separation.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Naomi Osaka, former world No. 1 tennis player, has again parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette. This news comes shortly after her underwhelming performance at the U.S. Open, where she faced a second-round exit.
Osaka and Fissette had a successful partnership, clinching two Grand Slam titles—the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2021 Australian Open. However, this marks the second time they have ended their professional relationship.
In an Instagram story shared late Friday, Osaka, currently ranked No. 75, expressed gratitude toward Fissette, thanking him for being a great coach and an even better person. Fissette echoed similar sentiments in his own Instagram post, reflecting on their productive collaboration and shared memories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Upsets Galore: Thrilling Day of Tennis at U.S. Open
Thrilling Victories Propel Indian Tennis Players to Advance in US Open
Thrilling Showdowns Await as Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Heats Up
Court Orders CBI Custody for Accused in Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy
Railway Minister Vaishnaw Inspects Vande Sleeper Coach at BEML, Launches New Milestones