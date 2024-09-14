Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Ready for Victory in Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri is set to compete fiercely in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix without fear of McLaren team orders, after securing a front-row start. Lando Norris, a title contender, qualified in 17th due to a yellow flag incident. Piastri is optimistic about his chances despite Ferrari's strong performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:27 IST
Oscar Piastri Ready for Victory in Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Oscar Piastri is poised to vie for a win in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, free from the constraints of McLaren team orders, after securing a front-row qualification. In contrast, McLaren's Lando Norris, a title contender in the Formula One standings, lagged behind in 17th due to a yellow flag that disrupted his final lap.

The Azerbaijan race is particularly significant for Piastri as Norris, who stands second overall but 62 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, is unlikely to be in a position to need Piastri's assistance. With Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on pole and Carlos Sainz in third, Piastri remains optimistic about McLaren's pace and competitiveness.

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella praised Piastri's performance, remarking on his maturity and speed, especially in securing the P2 position at Baku. Piastri acknowledged the challenge from Ferrari but expressed eagerness for the race, looking forward to battling it out on the track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

