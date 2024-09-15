Punjab FC's Last-Gasp Win Shocks Kerala Blasters in ISL Opener

Punjab FC secured a stoppage-time 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) opener on Sunday.

The match appeared destined for a goalless draw until the final ten minutes when the game burst into life. The offensive units of both teams had challenged each other without success until Punjab attacker Leon Augustine earned an 86th-minute penalty, which skipper Luka Majcen calmly converted into the bottom right corner.

Just when it seemed Punjab would clinch the win, Kerala's Jesus Jimenez equalized in the 90th minute from a Pritam Kotal assist. However, in the dying moments, Majcen set up Filip Mrzljak, who netted the winner. Kerala's late effort by Milos Drncic and Vibin Mohanan was overruled, sealing a dramatic win for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)