Left Menu

Punjab FC's Last-Gasp Win Shocks Kerala Blasters in ISL Opener

Punjab FC clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in their ISL opener. Goals by Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljak in the dying moments sealed the win. Kerala equalized through Jesus Jimenez, but Punjab's resilience won the day despite a last-minute effort by Milos Drncic and Vibin Mohanan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:21 IST
Punjab FC's Last-Gasp Win Shocks Kerala Blasters in ISL Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab FC secured a stoppage-time 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) opener on Sunday.

The match appeared destined for a goalless draw until the final ten minutes when the game burst into life. The offensive units of both teams had challenged each other without success until Punjab attacker Leon Augustine earned an 86th-minute penalty, which skipper Luka Majcen calmly converted into the bottom right corner.

Just when it seemed Punjab would clinch the win, Kerala's Jesus Jimenez equalized in the 90th minute from a Pritam Kotal assist. However, in the dying moments, Majcen set up Filip Mrzljak, who netted the winner. Kerala's late effort by Milos Drncic and Vibin Mohanan was overruled, sealing a dramatic win for the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024