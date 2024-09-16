Left Menu

High-Stakes Race for IOC Presidency: Who Will Succeed Thomas Bach?

Seven candidates, including World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe and Zimbabwe's Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, are vying for the IOC presidency. The election is scheduled for March 2025, as current president Thomas Bach steps down. The IOC is financially strong, with multi-billion dollar deals secured for future years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:33 IST
High-Stakes Race for IOC Presidency: Who Will Succeed Thomas Bach?

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe, multi-millionaire Johan Eliasch, and Zimbabwe's Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry are among seven candidates for next year's International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency election, the IOC announced Monday.

IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch, cycling chief David Lappartient, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, and gymnastics federation head Morinari Watanabe are also in the running to succeed current president Thomas Bach, who will step down next year after a 12-year tenure. The election is set for March 2025 in ancient Olympia, Greece.

Under Bach's leadership, the IOC is in a financially robust position, having secured $7.3 billion for the years 2025-2028 and $6.2 billion already in deals for 2029-2032. The president is appointed to an eight-year first term, with the possibility of a four-year second term if re-elected. Coe, who joined the IOC in 2020, has extensive experience in the sports world, including serving as head of the London 2012 Games. Coventry, the only woman candidate, is Zimbabwe's most decorated Olympian and could become the first female and first African president of the IOC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024