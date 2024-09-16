High-Stakes Race for IOC Presidency: Who Will Succeed Thomas Bach?

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe, multi-millionaire Johan Eliasch, and Zimbabwe's Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry are among seven candidates for next year's International Olympic Committee (IOC) presidency election, the IOC announced Monday.

IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch, cycling chief David Lappartient, Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan, and gymnastics federation head Morinari Watanabe are also in the running to succeed current president Thomas Bach, who will step down next year after a 12-year tenure. The election is set for March 2025 in ancient Olympia, Greece.

Under Bach's leadership, the IOC is in a financially robust position, having secured $7.3 billion for the years 2025-2028 and $6.2 billion already in deals for 2029-2032. The president is appointed to an eight-year first term, with the possibility of a four-year second term if re-elected. Coe, who joined the IOC in 2020, has extensive experience in the sports world, including serving as head of the London 2012 Games. Coventry, the only woman candidate, is Zimbabwe's most decorated Olympian and could become the first female and first African president of the IOC.

(With inputs from agencies.)