Exciting Semifinals Ahead in 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship

The 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship has reached its critical semifinal stage, with Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab securing their spots in a series of tightly contested quarterfinals held on Monday.

Karnataka clinched a nail-biting victory over Madhya Pradesh, overcoming a 2-2 draw to win 5-4 in a shoot-out. Uttar Pradesh also emerged victorious with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Manipur. Similarly intense matches saw Haryana defeating Jharkhand 3-1 in a shoot-out after a 2-2 draw, while Punjab narrowly edged out Odisha 4-3 in a shoot-out following a 3-3 stalemate.

As the competition heats up, Karnataka is set to face Uttar Pradesh in the semifinals on Wednesday, while Haryana will take on Punjab. The winners will compete for the championship in the final scheduled for Thursday.

