Brentford Forward Yoane Wissa Faces Two-Month Sideline Due to Ankle Injury
Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, a 28-year-old DR Congo international, will be out for a couple of months following an ankle injury. Coach Thomas Frank confirmed Wissa's injury after their 2-1 defeat against Manchester City. Wissa scored the fastest goal this season for Premier League before City overturned the match.
Brentford's forward Yoane Wissa will be sidelined for two months due to an ankle injury, confirmed coach Thomas Frank. The 28-year-old DR Congo international suffered the setback in Brentford's 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Saturday.
Wissa made headlines by netting the fastest goal of the Premier League season within just 22 seconds at the Etihad Stadium. However, his impressive feat was overshadowed by Erling Haaland's double that turned the match in favor of City.
The injury news adds to Brentford's woes as they have already lost key players like England striker Ivan Toney. Wissa's absence will be felt, said Frank, but the coach remains optimistic about finding solutions. Brentford will face Leyton Orient in the League Cup on Tuesday.
