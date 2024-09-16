Aston Villa Legend Gary Shaw Passes Away at 63

Former Aston Villa striker Gary Shaw, one of their European Cup-winning heroes from 1982, has died at 63, the Premier League club announced on Monday. Although the cause of death was not disclosed by the club, British media suggest that Shaw succumbed to injuries sustained in a fall.

Shaw, who represented England under-21s, made a significant impact by scoring 79 goals in 213 appearances for Aston Villa. His career also included stints at Danish club Kjobenhavns Boldklub, English League Two side Walsall, and Scotland's Kilmarnock, among others. Shaw was also part of the team that clinched the First Division title in 1980-81 and the European Super Cup in 1982.

Aston Villa expressed their grief in a statement, saying, "Aston Villa is deeply shocked and profoundly saddened to learn that Gary Shaw, one of our European Cup-winning heroes, has passed away. Gary was one of our own, a talented striker who delighted supporters with his goal-scoring exploits, which helped fire Villa to success in the 1980s. He passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family, who asked Aston Villa to release a statement on their behalf." The club also extended their condolences to Shaw's family during this difficult period.

