Left Menu

Heartbreak in Added Time: Mohammedan Sporting's ISL Debut Defeat

Mohammedan Sporting Club suffered a last-minute defeat in their Indian Super League debut against NorthEast United FC. Alaeddine Ajaraie's stoppage-time goal handed the recently-promoted side a bitter loss. Despite showing promise, the Kolkata-based club struggled to convert chances, ending the match 1-0 at Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:26 IST
Heartbreak in Added Time: Mohammedan Sporting's ISL Debut Defeat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammedan Sporting Club faced a heartbreaking defeat in their Indian Super League debut, conceding a last-minute goal to NorthEast United FC on Monday. The match, held at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, saw NorthEast United's Moroccan midfielder Alaeddine Ajaraie score in the fourth minute of stoppage time, dashing Mohammedan's hopes.

The Andrey Chernyshov-coached Kolkata team showed resilience and promise but missed several opportunities throughout the game. Despite a strong performance, Mohammedan Sporting couldn't convert their chances, especially in the final third.

NorthEast United displayed their experience, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to secure the win. The game was marked by physical play, with several yellow cards and substitutions due to injuries. Mohammedan's fans, who turned out in large numbers, were left disappointed but hopeful for future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024