Heartbreak in Added Time: Mohammedan Sporting's ISL Debut Defeat

Mohammedan Sporting Club faced a heartbreaking defeat in their Indian Super League debut, conceding a last-minute goal to NorthEast United FC on Monday. The match, held at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, saw NorthEast United's Moroccan midfielder Alaeddine Ajaraie score in the fourth minute of stoppage time, dashing Mohammedan's hopes.

The Andrey Chernyshov-coached Kolkata team showed resilience and promise but missed several opportunities throughout the game. Despite a strong performance, Mohammedan Sporting couldn't convert their chances, especially in the final third.

NorthEast United displayed their experience, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to secure the win. The game was marked by physical play, with several yellow cards and substitutions due to injuries. Mohammedan's fans, who turned out in large numbers, were left disappointed but hopeful for future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)