Left Menu

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2024-25 Season Opener

FC Goa takes on Jamshedpur FC in their ISL 2024-25 opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. FC Goa aims for a strong start under new head coach Manolo Marquez, while Jamshedpur FC seeks to end their losing streak under Khalid Jamil's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:01 IST
FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2024-25 Season Opener
FC Goa team (Image: FC Goa media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa will face off against Jamshedpur FC in their first Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture. The Gaurs aim to extend their dominance over the Men of Steel on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.

Last season, FC Goa finished third, narrowly missing the top spot by three points. Under new head coach Manolo Marquez, the team is determined to start strong, just as they have in five previous season openers. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, under Khalid Jamil, hopes to break a four-game winless streak against FC Goa.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil emphasized the importance of a strong start. "Without a good start, it will be difficult," Jamil stated. Jamshedpur's goalkeeper Amrit Gope shared similar sentiments, expressing confidence from their pre-season training. The match is set to be a thrilling opening to the new ISL campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024