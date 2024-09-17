FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2024-25 Season Opener

FC Goa will face off against Jamshedpur FC in their first Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture. The Gaurs aim to extend their dominance over the Men of Steel on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.

Last season, FC Goa finished third, narrowly missing the top spot by three points. Under new head coach Manolo Marquez, the team is determined to start strong, just as they have in five previous season openers. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, under Khalid Jamil, hopes to break a four-game winless streak against FC Goa.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil emphasized the importance of a strong start. "Without a good start, it will be difficult," Jamil stated. Jamshedpur's goalkeeper Amrit Gope shared similar sentiments, expressing confidence from their pre-season training. The match is set to be a thrilling opening to the new ISL campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)