ICC Announces Equal Prize Money for Men's and Women's World Cups

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday that both men's and women's World Cup winners will receive equal prize money, beginning with the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE next month.

The Women's T20 World Cup champions will receive USD 2.34 million, a substantial increase from the USD 1 million awarded to the Australian women's team in 2023. The decision was finalized during the ICC Annual Conference in July 2023.

India's men's team, who won the T20 World Cup earlier this year, were awarded USD 2.45 million. The ICC's decision aims to reach prize money equity seven years ahead of the originally planned 2030 schedule, making cricket the only major team sport offering equal prize money for its World Cup events.

(With inputs from agencies.)