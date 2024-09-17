ICC Announces Record Prize Money for Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking prize pool for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place next month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The total prize money has been elevated to $7.958 million, more than double the amount awarded in 2023, according to an ICC media release. The champions of the 2024 edition will walk away with $2.34 million, a 134% increase from the $1 million given to the victors in 2023.

The runners-up in the tournament will also see a significant boost in their earnings, receiving $1.17 million, also a 134% increase compared to the previous year. Semi-finalists are set to receive $675,000 each, more than triple their 2023 reward. Group stage winners will now be awarded $31,154 per win, a 78% rise from last year's $17,500. Even teams that exit during the group stage will not leave empty-handed, with a base prize of $112,500 given to all 10 participating teams, totaling $1.125 million.

The substantial increase in prize money highlights the ICC's commitment to promoting and recognizing women's cricket. Teams finishing fifth to eighth will earn $270,000 each, while those finishing ninth and tenth will receive $135,000 each. This effort not only underscores the ICC's vision for parity between men's and women's games but also elevates the Women's T20 World Cup's status as a premier event in the cricket calendar.

Set to commence on October 3, the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will be hosted across two venues in the UAE - Dubai, and Sharjah. All group matches will be completed by October 15, with the semi-finals scheduled for October 17 and 18. The grand finale is set to take place on October 20, where the world's best teams will compete for the prestigious title and groundbreaking rewards.

(With inputs from agencies.)