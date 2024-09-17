Left Menu

Australia's Bowling Power: Will They Break India's Winning Streak?

Jason Gillespie, head coach of Pakistan's Test team, believes Australia's top bowlers can challenge India's dominant streak in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Highlighting the prowess of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, Gillespie is optimistic about reversing Australia's recent fortunes against India. The series kicks off on November 22 in Perth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:02 IST
Australia's Bowling Power: Will They Break India's Winning Streak?
  • Country:
  • Australia

Jason Gillespie, the head coach of Pakistan's Test team and former Australian pacer, is optimistic about Australia's chances in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. Gillespie believes that the Australian bowling attack, featuring Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, is well-equipped to challenge India's current dominance in Test cricket.

Since 2014-15, Australia has struggled to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India winning the last four consecutive series. However, Gillespie asserts that Australia has the potential to reverse this trend due to the caliber and records of their bowlers.

The series, which begins November 22 in Perth, is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and for the first time since 1991-92, India and Australia will play five Tests for the trophy. Gillespie also commented on potential line-up changes, hinting at the return of Steve Smith to the middle order following David Warner's retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024