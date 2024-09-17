Australia's Bowling Power: Will They Break India's Winning Streak?

Jason Gillespie, the head coach of Pakistan's Test team and former Australian pacer, is optimistic about Australia's chances in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. Gillespie believes that the Australian bowling attack, featuring Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, is well-equipped to challenge India's current dominance in Test cricket.

Since 2014-15, Australia has struggled to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India winning the last four consecutive series. However, Gillespie asserts that Australia has the potential to reverse this trend due to the caliber and records of their bowlers.

The series, which begins November 22 in Perth, is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and for the first time since 1991-92, India and Australia will play five Tests for the trophy. Gillespie also commented on potential line-up changes, hinting at the return of Steve Smith to the middle order following David Warner's retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)