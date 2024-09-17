Rohit Sharma Supports KL Rahul Ahead of Bangladesh Test Series

As India gears up for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, skipper Rohit Sharma has thrown his full support behind right-hand batsman KL Rahul. Sharma stated it's the team's responsibility to nurture Rahul's talent, believing in his potential to shine despite recent inconsistencies and injury setbacks.

The series kicks off on September 19 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, with the second game commencing on September 27 in Kanpur. Newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir aims for a victorious debut. Rohit Sharma highlighted that only a few cricketers have a career free of hurdles and emphasized the importance of self-awareness and team contribution. 'The quality KL Rahul possesses is well-recognized. We've conveyed to him our complete backing and the expectation to bring out his best,' Sharma remarked during a pre-match briefing.

Rohit further acknowledged Rahul's previous performances, notably a century against South Africa and a solid 80 against England in Hyderabad before an injury sidelined him. 'Clear communication is key. We want Rahul to understand his role and seize his opportunities. He has the skill to face all types of bowlers and should flourish in Test cricket,' Rohit added. The veteran opener hopes Rahul can replicate his past form.

KL Rahul has amassed 2863 runs in 50 Tests, averaging 34.08, including eight centuries and 14 fifties. For India, the Bangladesh series serves as a precursor to New Zealand's tour and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The squad for the first Test includes Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)