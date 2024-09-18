Liam Livingstone Tops T20I All-Rounder Rankings After Stellar Series

England's Liam Livingstone secured the top spot in the T20I all-rounder rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Livingstone stormed to the summit following his standout performances in their home series against Australia.

The English all-rounder was named 'Player of the Match' for his dazzling 87 (47) and 2/16 (3) in the second T20I, contributing impressively even in their defeat in the first game with 3/22 (3) and 37 (27). Livingstone leaped seven places to lead the list with a career-high rating of 253, holding a 42-point lead over Australia's Marcus Stoinis (211 rating). Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (208 rating) and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (206 rating) occupied the third and fourth spots respectively.

In the Batting Rankings, Livingstone jumped 17 spots to secure 33rd place, while Australia's Josh Inglis entered the top 10 after his consistent performances. Travis Head cemented his No. 1 spot with his solid innings. On the bowling front, Australia's Adam Zampa's rise above Anrich Nortje resulted in spinners occupying all top six spots in the T20I Bowling Rankings.

Zampa, with a 662 rating, is just one point behind Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in fifth place, while England's Adil Rashid leads with 721 points. The Men's ODI Rankings also saw reshuffles amidst tri-series in Canada and Namibia. Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus climbed to fifth in all-rounder rankings, while USA's Monak Patel entered the top 50 after impressive performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)