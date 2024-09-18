Jofra Archer Returns: England's Star Bowler Set for ODI Comeback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is poised to make his long-awaited return to one-day international cricket on Thursday, following an 18-month hiatus due to persistent elbow and back injuries. Archer, who was pivotal in England's 2019 World Cup victory, will take to the field against Australia at Trent Bridge.

Stand-in captain Harry Brook confirmed Archer's inclusion, expressing excitement about having the 29-year-old back in action. 'He's obviously a world-beater, and it'll be nice to have him alongside me and going out there and taking them on,' Brook told BBC Sport.

Archer's comeback has been a gradual process, beginning with his participation in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Despite the setbacks, he is highly regarded within the team for his expertise and experience in white-ball cricket. Regular white-ball captain Jos Buttler is currently sidelined with a calf injury, leaving Brook at the helm for the series.

