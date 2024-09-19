Bangladesh Opts to Bowl First Against India in Series Opener

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening match of the two-test series against India in Chennai on Thursday. The visitors aim to capitalize on the moisture in the wicket, as conditions are expected to favor bounce and spin at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Rishabh Pant marks his return to the test arena following a severe car accident in December 2022. The home team's spin responsibilities will be shared by local player Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. India's bowling strategy on the red-soil pitch includes a three-pronged seam attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh is entering the series with high spirits after a 2-0 series sweep over Pakistan earlier this month. Captain Shanto highlighted the significance of exploiting the pitch's moisture and maintaining their processes from the previous successes. Skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged the challenging conditions and emphasized the importance of playing to their strengths.

