Squads Arrive for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE

The squads are starting to arrive for this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The 10-team tournament will be held in the UAE in October and the squads for the event are beginning to roll in.

All 10 teams that have qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will participate in the practice games, with every side playing two warm-up games each. These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad. No two sides who belong to the same group will take on each other in the warm-up round.

Group A includes defending champions Australia, alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Group B comprises England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland, and Bangladesh.

Australia's squad includes: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, and Georgia Wareham.

India's squad is led by Harmanpreet Kaur, featuring Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, and others. Reserves include Uma Chetry, Tanuja Kanwer, and Saima Thakor, among others.

New Zealand, Pakistan, and other Group A teams have also announced their line-ups, creating a robust competition field.

In Group B, Bangladesh is led by Nigar Sultana Joty, while England's squad includes Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt. South Africa's team is captained by Laura Wolvaardt. The West Indies squad, among others, has also been confirmed.

