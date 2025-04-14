Left Menu

Mcebisi Jonas: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps Between South Africa and the U.S.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as a special envoy to the United States. Jonas will maintain his role as MTN Group chairman while advancing South Africa's diplomatic, trade, and bilateral priorities with the U.S., amid recent tensions between the countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:49 IST
Mcebisi Jonas: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps Between South Africa and the U.S.

In a strategic move to mend fraying ties, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has named Mcebisi Jonas, a former deputy finance minister, as a special envoy to the United States. Jonas, who currently holds a position as the independent non-executive chairman of MTN Group, is set to juggle his corporate responsibilities with his new diplomatic role.

Jonas is charged with advancing South Africa's diplomatic, trade, and bilateral priorities with the U.S. His mission involves leading negotiations, forging strategic partnerships, and engaging with key U.S. government and private-sector figures to represent South Africa's interests on the international stage.

Relations between South Africa and the U.S. have deteriorated following the reinstatement of U.S. President Donald Trump. Key issues, including the U.S.'s displeasure with South Africa's land reform policies and a legal case involving Israel at the International Court of Justice, have led to financial aid cuts and the expulsion of South Africa's ambassador. Jonas, known for his candid stance against corruption during his tenure in government, played a significant role in the judicial inquiry into graft under former President Jacob Zuma's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025