Epic Davis Cup Final Showdown: Italy Faces Argentina, U.S. Battles Australia

The Davis Cup Final 8 Knockout in Malaga promises high-stakes tennis action this November. Reigning champions Italy are set to face Argentina, while the U.S. gears up for a blockbuster clash against Australia. Hosts Spain will meet the Netherlands, and Canada is matched against Germany in the opening tie. Matches will consist of two singles and a doubles decider.

Italy was without world number one Jannik Sinner during the Group Finals, but his return for the knockout stages in Malaga could bolster the team. Argentina emerged from a challenging group that included Britain and Canada. The U.S., 32-time Davis Cup champions, could also see the return of key players for their clash against 28-time champions Australia.

A potential final between Italy and Spain looms, which could feature a showdown between Sinner and world number three Carlos Alcaraz. The Final 8 Knockout rounds will unfold between Nov. 19-24 at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena.

(With inputs from agencies.)