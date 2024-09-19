Oscar Piastri Stands by McLaren's Legal Rear Wing

Oscar Piastri has expressed satisfaction with the flexible rear wing on his race car, stressing it is not a "magic bullet" that makes McLaren unbeatable in Formula 1 ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Footage from Piastri's recent win in Azerbaijan shows the rear wing flexing at high speeds, potentially reducing drag and increasing speed. However, Piastri asserts that the wing is legal and has passed all necessary tests. He highlighted that the wing, while adding performance, is within regulatory compliance.

"It's inevitable that on-form teams like McLaren attract attention," Piastri explained. He is currently fourth in the standings, trailing leader Max Verstappen by 91 points. Piastri closed the gap with his recent victory in Baku and is ready to assist teammate Lando Norris in Norris' championship fight.

